(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

    PAPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Hungarian Defence Forces Tech. Sgt Janos Kondor (right) stands shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Kugel, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, as fuel is delivered to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. The combined training of JV 26 built mutual trust and increased collective effectiveness in complex, high-tempo environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9651298
    VIRIN: 260423-F-SQ839-9115
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: PAPA AIR BASE, HU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS
    Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    HH-60
    56RQS
    31FW
    Jolly Vihar
    JV26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery