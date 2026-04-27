Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

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Hungarian Defence Forces Tech. Sgt Janos Kondor (right) stands shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Kugel, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, as fuel is delivered to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. The combined training of JV 26 built mutual trust and increased collective effectiveness in complex, high-tempo environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)