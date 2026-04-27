Hungarian Defence Forces Tech. Sgt. Janos Kondor (front), fuels specialist, gets the thumbs up from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Kugel, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, during a hot pit refueling at Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. The combined training of JV 26 built mutual trust and increased collective effectiveness in complex, high-tempo environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9651295
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-SQ839-2406
|Resolution:
|6101x4067
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|PAPA AIR BASE, HU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.