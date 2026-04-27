Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters depart from their helipads for an aerial demonstration for Hungarian media at Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. JV 26 strengthened interoperability with NATO allies and partners, reinforcing a unified and ready force across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)