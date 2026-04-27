Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

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Hungarian Defence Forces Tech. Sgt. Janos Kondor (left), fuels specialist, and Corporal Zoltan Dombos (right), fuels specialist, prepare to conduct a hot pit refuel of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter from the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. This was the first time the HDF had ever conducted a hot pit refueling on a U.S. helicopter, allowing helicopters to refuel without the complications caused by cycling the engines of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)