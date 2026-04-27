Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sky Jensen, 56th Rescue Squadron commander, (right) speaks with a Hungarian journalist as an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter flies overhead during media day at Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. This exercise demonstrated the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to working alongside allies and partners to defend shared interests and execute personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)