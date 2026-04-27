Hungarian Defence Forces fuel specialists work with 56th Rescue Generation Squadron special mission aviators to safely move a fuel line from a truck towards the awaiting HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Jolly Vihar 26 at Papa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026.. This was the first time the HDF had ever conducted a hot pit refueling on a U.S. helicopter, allowing helicopters to refuel without the complications caused by cycling the engines of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9651290
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-SQ839-3660
|Resolution:
|5927x3951
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|PAPA AIR BASE, HU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.