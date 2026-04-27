Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

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Hungarian Defence Forces fuel specialists work with 56th Rescue Generation Squadron special mission aviators to safely move a fuel line from a truck towards the awaiting HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Jolly Vihar 26 at Papa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026.. This was the first time the HDF had ever conducted a hot pit refueling on a U.S. helicopter, allowing helicopters to refuel without the complications caused by cycling the engines of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)