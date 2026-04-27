U.S. Army Spc. Reudolph Noe, a military police Soldier and protocol specialist assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses for a Screaming Eagles hero photo at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 28, 2026. The hero series highlights Soldiers across the division who contribute to mission readiness and uphold the Screaming Eagles' legacy.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9650677
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-BN574-7289
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kelvin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.