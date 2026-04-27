101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series

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U.S. Army Spc. Reudolph Noe, a military police Soldier and protocol specialist assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses for a Screaming Eagles hero photo at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 28, 2026. The hero series highlights Soldiers across the division who contribute to mission readiness and uphold the Screaming Eagles' legacy.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson Jr.)