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    101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series [Image 3 of 3]

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    101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Spc. Reudolph Noe, a military police Soldier and protocol specialist assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses for a Screaming Eagles hero photo at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 28, 2026. The hero series highlights Soldiers across the division who contribute to mission readiness and uphold the Screaming Eagles' legacy.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9650674
    VIRIN: 260428-A-BN574-8476
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kelvin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series
    101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series
    101st Airborne Division showcases Soldiers in Screaming Eagles hero photo series

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    TAGS

    40th Public Affairs Detachment
    Screaming Eagles
    101st (AASLT)
    Public Affairs
    101st Airborne Division

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