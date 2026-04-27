ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB

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Maj. Gen. Marco Lant, Italian air force Combat Forces commander, gives remarks during a mission brief while visiting Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The Italian air force Combat Forces command, based at Milan Air Base in Milan, Italy, is responsible for ensuring the operational readiness, training and efficiency of Italian fighter, attack and reconnaissance units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)