ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB

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The Pordenone Prefect and local officials from the Provincial Committee for Law and Order attend a tour during a visit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. This visit marked the committee’s first-ever tour of Aviano, providing insight into the installation’s daily operations and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)