Maj. Gen. Marco Lant, Italian air force Combat Forces commander, attends a briefing with 31st Fighter Wing leadership during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The visit provided Lant with insight to the mission and role of the 31st FW within U.S. Air Forces Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9649889
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-ZJ681-7560
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.