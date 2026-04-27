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    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB [Image 5 of 5]

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    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    31st Fighter Wing leadership present a mission brief to Maj. Gen. Marco Lant, Italian air force Combat Forces commander, and the Pordenone Prefect and Provincial Committee for Law and Order during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The visit served to enhance partnerships between American and Italian leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9649887
    VIRIN: 260413-F-ZJ681-9714
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB
    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB
    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB
    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB
    ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, NATO, partnerships

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