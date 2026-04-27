ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB

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31st Fighter Wing leadership present a mission brief to Maj. Gen. Marco Lant, Italian air force Combat Forces commander, and the Pordenone Prefect and Provincial Committee for Law and Order during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The visit served to enhance partnerships between American and Italian leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)