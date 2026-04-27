31st Fighter Wing leadership present a mission brief to Maj. Gen. Marco Lant, Italian air force Combat Forces commander, and the Pordenone Prefect and Provincial Committee for Law and Order during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The visit served to enhance partnerships between American and Italian leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9649887
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-ZJ681-9714
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ITAF leaders and local officials build relationships at Aviano AB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.