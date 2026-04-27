Black Rock Lock FRP Bulkhead Diagram

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This graphic was created for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, April 15, 2026. The graphic identifies major components of the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, including a new fiber reinforced polymer bulkhead that will replace more than 110-year-old guard gates, enabling safe operations and maintenance of the lock. (U.S. Army graphic by Avery Schneider)