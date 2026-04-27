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    Black Rock Lock FRP Bulkhead Diagram

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    Black Rock Lock FRP Bulkhead Diagram

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    This graphic was created for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, April 15, 2026. The graphic identifies major components of the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, including a new fiber reinforced polymer bulkhead that will replace more than 110-year-old guard gates, enabling safe operations and maintenance of the lock. (U.S. Army graphic by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 15:25
    Photo ID: 9648841
    VIRIN: 260423-A-HB296-4059
    Resolution: 3299x2474
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Rock Lock FRP Bulkhead Diagram, by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers Awards $6.9M Contract to Modernize Black Rock Lock with Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bulkheads

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Fiber Reinforced Polymer
    Black Rock Lock
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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