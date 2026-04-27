This graphic was created for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, April 15, 2026. The graphic identifies major components of the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, including a new fiber reinforced polymer bulkhead that will replace more than 110-year-old guard gates, enabling safe operations and maintenance of the lock. (U.S. Army graphic by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9648841
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-HB296-4059
|Resolution:
|3299x2474
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Rock Lock FRP Bulkhead Diagram, by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers Awards $6.9M Contract to Modernize Black Rock Lock with Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bulkheads
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