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    Quinn Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

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    Quinn Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Marc Lindsay 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman Zachary Quinn graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 30, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9648468
    VIRIN: 260429-N-NO492-1001
    Resolution: 853x1280
    Size: 218.57 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Quinn Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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