Seaman Zachary Quinn graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9648468
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|218.57 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Quinn Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
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