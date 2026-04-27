U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink poses with Cadet Brennen Hughes at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 14, 2026. The flight gave the Secretary a firsthand look at the Academy’s Airmanship program, which provides every cadet foundational aviation and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9648458
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-XS730-1084
|Resolution:
|5371x3582
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.