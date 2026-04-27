SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink poses with Cadet Brennen Hughes at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 14, 2026. The flight gave the Secretary a firsthand look at the Academy’s Airmanship program, which provides every cadet foundational aviation and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)