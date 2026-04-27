U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receives a tour of the Multi-Domain laboratory at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 13, 2026. The visit showcased the Academy’s growing emphasis on cyber and technology education, which is critical to developing leaders prepared for future warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9648457
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-XS730-1055
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.