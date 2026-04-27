SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receives a tour of the Multi-Domain laboratory at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 13, 2026. The visit showcased the Academy’s growing emphasis on cyber and technology education, which is critical to developing leaders prepared for future warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)