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    SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 2 of 3]

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    SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receives a tour of the Multi-Domain laboratory at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 13, 2026. The visit showcased the Academy’s growing emphasis on cyber and technology education, which is critical to developing leaders prepared for future warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9648457
    VIRIN: 260413-F-XS730-1055
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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