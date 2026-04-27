SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Col. James Gresham, a U.S. Air Force Academy department head, left, discusses a research project with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at the Aeronautics Laboratory, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 13, 2026. The tour highlighted how the Academy’s cutting-edge undergraduate research contributes to the Department of the Air Force’s modernization priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9648456
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-XS730-1031
|Resolution:
|7537x5027
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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