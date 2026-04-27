SecAF Visit U.S. Air Force Academy

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Col. James Gresham, a U.S. Air Force Academy department head, left, discusses a research project with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at the Aeronautics Laboratory, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 13, 2026. The tour highlighted how the Academy’s cutting-edge undergraduate research contributes to the Department of the Air Force’s modernization priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)