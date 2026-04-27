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    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026 [Image 7 of 10]

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    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026

    SIRTE, LIBYA

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    An Italian Navy doctor receives a patient from German Special Forces medics while conducting medical evacuation training aboard the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Federico Martinengo (F-596) during Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya, April 26, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9648154
    VIRIN: 260426-F-LN908-2277
    Resolution: 3924x2802
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SIRTE, LY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026
    Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    Germany
    AFRICOM

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