Multinational forces conduct MEDEVAC training during Flintlock 2026

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An Italian Navy doctor receives a patient from German Special Forces medics while conducting medical evacuation training aboard the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Federico Martinengo (F-596) during Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya, April 26, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami)