U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Phillip Wotton, 23, and U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Eugene Brown, 84, were the youngest and oldest participants at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 4-11, 2026. Despite nearly six decades between Wotton and Brown, both Veterans arrive at the same conclusion about adaptive sports: staying engaged is everything.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9647131
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-BB123-5676
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|362.07 KB
|Location:
|SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports
No keywords found.