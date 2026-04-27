Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports

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U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Phillip Wotton, 23, and U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Eugene Brown, 84, were the youngest and oldest participants at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 4-11, 2026. Despite nearly six decades between Wotton and Brown, both Veterans arrive at the same conclusion about adaptive sports: staying engaged is everything.