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    Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports [Image 2 of 2]

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    Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports

    SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Phillip Wotton, 23, and U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Eugene Brown, 84, were the youngest and oldest participants at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 4-11, 2026. Despite nearly six decades between Wotton and Brown, both Veterans arrive at the same conclusion about adaptive sports: staying engaged is everything.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 20:38
    Photo ID: 9647131
    VIRIN: 260410-A-BB123-5676
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 362.07 KB
    Location: SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
    Disabled Sports
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans
    VA

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