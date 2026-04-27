During his visit to Snowmass, Colorado, the VA Under Secretary of Health, John J. Bartrum, met with Veterans participating at the 40th Winter Sports Clinic from April 4 – 11, 2026. Phillip Wotton, 26 (left), a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, and Harold Brown, 84 (right) were the youngest and oldest participants at the clinic this year. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9647127
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-BB123-3926
|Resolution:
|8378x5336
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports
No keywords found.