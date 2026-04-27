Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports

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During his visit to Snowmass, Colorado, the VA Under Secretary of Health, John J. Bartrum, met with Veterans participating at the 40th Winter Sports Clinic from April 4 – 11, 2026. Phillip Wotton, 26 (left), a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, and Harold Brown, 84 (right) were the youngest and oldest participants at the clinic this year. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)