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    Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports [Image 1 of 2]

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    Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports

    SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    During his visit to Snowmass, Colorado, the VA Under Secretary of Health, John J. Bartrum, met with Veterans participating at the 40th Winter Sports Clinic from April 4 – 11, 2026. Phillip Wotton, 26 (left), a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, and Harold Brown, 84 (right) were the youngest and oldest participants at the clinic this year. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 20:38
    Photo ID: 9647127
    VIRIN: 260406-A-BB123-3926
    Resolution: 8378x5336
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Winter Sports Clinic
    adaptive sports
    Disabled Sports
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Sports

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