U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, left, Thunderbirds 1/commander and leader with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Ruben Tala, 60th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, after being recognized prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. Tala was recognized for his actions responding to a vehicle accident, where he assisted in the rescue of multiple individuals from a hazardous situation along Highway 50. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 18:43
|Photo ID:
|9646974
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-OY799-4204
|Resolution:
|6880x3870
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.