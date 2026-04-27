Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Jacobs, right, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron war reserve material technician, stands by while being recognized prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. Jacobs was recognized for his role supporting deployment operations during a month-long surge, helping deploy 460 personnel and contributing to the Air Mobility Command’s largest crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)