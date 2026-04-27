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    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 7 of 10]

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    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, left, Thunderbirds 1/commander and leader with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, renders a salute recognizing 1st Lt. Jenna Baltes, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. Baltes was recognized for streamlining administrative processes within the 60th MXS and leading efforts to organize more than 1,100 volunteers in support of the Wings Over Solano air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 18:43
    Photo ID: 9646972
    VIRIN: 260424-F-OY799-4157
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

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    USAF
    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    AirFreedom250
    WingsOverSolano2026

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