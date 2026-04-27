Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, left, Thunderbirds 1/commander and leader with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, renders a salute recognizing 1st Lt. Jenna Baltes, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. Baltes was recognized for streamlining administrative processes within the 60th MXS and leading efforts to organize more than 1,100 volunteers in support of the Wings Over Solano air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)