U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, left, Thunderbirds 1/commander and leader with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, delivers remarks recognizing 1st Lt. Jenna Baltes, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. Baltes was recognized for streamlining administrative processes within the 60th MXS and leading efforts to organize more than 1,100 volunteers in support of the Wings Over Solano air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 18:43
|Photo ID:
|9646971
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-OY799-4149
|Resolution:
|6404x3602
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.