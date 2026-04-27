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    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 5 of 10]

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    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, middle, Thunderbirds 1/commander and leader with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, delivers remarks recognizing three Airmen prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The Airmen were recognized by the Thunderbirds for superior performance, including mission support, volunteer efforts and lifesaving actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 18:43
    Photo ID: 9646970
    VIRIN: 260424-F-OY799-4140
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds
    Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

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    USAF
    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    AirFreedom250
    WingsOverSolano2026

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