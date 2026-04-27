Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, right, Thunderbirds 1/commander and leader with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, meets with three Airmen prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The Airmen were recognized by the Thunderbirds for superior performance, including mission support, volunteer efforts and lifesaving actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)