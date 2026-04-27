Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks with Thunderbirds Airmen prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the U.S. Air Force Glider and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)