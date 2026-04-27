U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks with Thunderbirds Airmen prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the U.S. Air Force Glider and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 18:43
|Photo ID:
|9646967
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-OY799-4060
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.