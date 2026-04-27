Three Travis Airmen recognized by Thunderbirds

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Susan McLeod, right, Thunderbirds 11/maintenance officer with the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, meets with Col. Brandon Shroyer, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th AMW command chief, to recognize three Airmen prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The Airmen were recognized by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for superior performance, including mission support, volunteer efforts and lifesaving actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)