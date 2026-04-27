A Sukhoi SU-29 performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9646961
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-OY799-3595
|Resolution:
|4328x2435
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.