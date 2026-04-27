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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 6 of 11]

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Vicky Benzing, flying a 1944 North American P-51D, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 18:39
    Photo ID: 9646958
    VIRIN: 260425-F-OY799-3944
    Resolution: 5548x3121
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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    USAF
    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    AirFreedom250
    WingsOverSolano2026

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