Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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Vicky Benzing, flying a 1944 North American P-51D, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)