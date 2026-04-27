Vicky Benzing, flying a 1944 North American P-51D, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9646958
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-OY799-3944
|Resolution:
|5548x3121
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.