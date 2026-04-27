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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 3 of 11]

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Eric Tucker, Tucker’s Air Patrol demonstration pilot, greets attendees after performing the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Tucker’s bird is a stock, Cub Yellow with Black Lightning Bolt, 1941 J3 with a C-85 engine pumped up to 100hp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 18:39
    Photo ID: 9646957
    VIRIN: 260425-F-OY799-3541
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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    USAF
    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    AirFreedom250
    WingsOverSolano2026

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