Eric Tucker, Tucker’s Air Patrol demonstration pilot, greets attendees after performing the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Tucker’s bird is a stock, Cub Yellow with Black Lightning Bolt, 1941 J3 with a C-85 engine pumped up to 100hp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9646957
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-OY799-3541
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.