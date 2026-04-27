Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group, discuss patient procedures during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. The tracer observation method helps healthcare teams learn from each other by following how a patient is cared for step by step, improving teamwork, skills and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)