U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group, discuss patient procedures during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. The tracer observation method helps healthcare teams learn from each other by following how a patient is cared for step by step, improving teamwork, skills and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9644545
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-UR015-7638
|Resolution:
|4924x3276
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.