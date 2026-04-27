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    Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 5 of 5]

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    Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group, discuss patient procedures during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. The tracer observation method helps healthcare teams learn from each other by following how a patient is cared for step by step, improving teamwork, skills and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9644545
    VIRIN: 260415-F-UR015-7638
    Resolution: 4924x3276
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Dental
    Misawa AB
    35MDG
    Tracer Training

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