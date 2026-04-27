Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cera King, 35th Medical Group dental assistant, prepares dental utensils during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. Preventive dental care reduces the risk of emergencies that could remove personnel from the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)