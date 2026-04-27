Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

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U.S. Air Force Airman Layla Lacour, 35th Medical Group dental assistant, places a dental napkin on Airman 1st Class Davina Ioane, 35th Medical Group dental technician during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. Tracer observation is a cross-disciplinary healthcare training methodology for quality assurance, readiness inspections, and staff training and process improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)