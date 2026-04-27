U.S. Air Force Airman Layla Lacour, 35th Medical Group dental assistant, places a dental napkin on Airman 1st Class Davina Ioane, 35th Medical Group dental technician during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. Tracer observation is a cross-disciplinary healthcare training methodology for quality assurance, readiness inspections, and staff training and process improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9644543
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-UR015-2385
|Resolution:
|5386x3584
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.