Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Garrett, 35th Medical Group Non-Commission officer in charge of records and reception, observes Senior Airman Benjamin Smith, 35th Medical Group dental assistant, as he sanitizes a patient chair during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. This readiness training is a key pillar of force health protection and medical emergency prevention, keeping the 35th Fighter Wing lethal and ready to fight and win in any theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)