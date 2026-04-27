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    Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 1 of 5]

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    Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Benavides, 35th Medical Group oral preventative assistant, waters a gauze during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. Preventive dental care reduces the risk of emergencies that could remove personnel from the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9644541
    VIRIN: 260414-F-UR015-5796
    Resolution: 4803x3196
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Dental
    Misawa AB
    35MDG
    Tracer Training

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