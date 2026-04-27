Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Benavides, 35th Medical Group oral preventative assistant, waters a gauze during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. Preventive dental care reduces the risk of emergencies that could remove personnel from the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)