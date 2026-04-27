U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Benavides, 35th Medical Group oral preventative assistant, waters a gauze during tracer observation training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. Preventive dental care reduces the risk of emergencies that could remove personnel from the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9644541
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-UR015-5796
|Resolution:
|4803x3196
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Inspection: Brushing Up on Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.