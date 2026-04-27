Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study

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U.S. Army Capt. Brent Sadler, right, a chaplain assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, hosts a bible study in a food storage tent during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, La-lo, Philippines, April 22, 2026. In attendance were Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)