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    Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study [Image 3 of 4]

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    Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study

    PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Brent Sadler, right, a chaplain assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, hosts a bible study in a food storage tent during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, La-lo, Philippines, April 22, 2026. In attendance were Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9644518
    VIRIN: 260421-A-XD912-6621
    Resolution: 7571x5050
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study
    Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study
    Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study
    Balikatan 2026: Task force saber chaplain hosts evening bible study

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