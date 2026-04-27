2026 Small Arms Championship

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CAMP ROBINSON, Ark. (April 26, 2026) — Competitors zero their rifles in preparation for the 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting and Winston P. Wilson Match at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. Rifle zeroing allows teams to confirm weapon accuracy, make adjustments, and familiarize themselves with competition conditions using the actual ranges and targets prior to the start of scored events. The multinational competition provides U.S. and allied teams the opportunity to compete while sharing marksmanship skills, weapons knowledge, and tactical expertise. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Capt. Tori Peterson)