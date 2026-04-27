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    2026 Small Arms Championship [Image 7 of 36]

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    2026 Small Arms Championship

    CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Capt. Tori Peterson 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    CAMP ROBINSON, Ark. (April 26, 2026) — Competitors zero their rifles in preparation for the 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting and Winston P. Wilson Match at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. Rifle zeroing allows teams to confirm weapon accuracy, make adjustments, and familiarize themselves with competition conditions using the actual ranges and targets prior to the start of scored events. The multinational competition provides U.S. and allied teams the opportunity to compete while sharing marksmanship skills, weapons knowledge, and tactical expertise. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Capt. Tori Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9642982
    VIRIN: 260426-A-HW671-3049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Small Arms Championship [Image 36 of 36], by CPT Tori Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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