CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mariah Canchola, left, a Texas native and transmission systems operator, and Lance Cpl. Victoria Ruhl, a New Jersey native and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist, both assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, maintain a fire during cold weather training at Camp Dawson, Feb. 11, 2026. The training prepared Marines and Sailors to survive and operate effectively in extreme cold weather environments, enhancing warfighter capabilities, refining expeditionary warfare tactics and building confidence in preparation for Arctic Edge 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)