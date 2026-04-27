(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force pose for a photo during cold weather training at Camp Dawson, Feb. 11, 2026. The training prepared Marines and Sailors to survive and operate effectively in extreme cold weather environments, enhancing warfighter capabilities, refining expeditionary warfare tactics and building confidence in preparation for Arctic Edge 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 13:22
    Photo ID: 9642618
    VIRIN: 260211-M-GI852-1055
    Resolution: 6706x4473
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training
    CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Weather Training
    Readiness
    CBIRF
    FEX
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery