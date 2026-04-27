CBIRF Marines and Sailors with Bravo Co. Conduct Cold Weather Training

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U.S. Marines assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force pose for a photo during cold weather training at Camp Dawson, Feb. 11, 2026. The training prepared Marines and Sailors to survive and operate effectively in extreme cold weather environments, enhancing warfighter capabilities, refining expeditionary warfare tactics and building confidence in preparation for Arctic Edge 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)