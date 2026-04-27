Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

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U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Justin Neal, Space Forces Southern planner, left, measures the height of U.S. Space Force Col. Brandon Alford, Space Forces Southern commander, during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. The HPA reflects a broader shift toward continuous, holistic fitness in the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)