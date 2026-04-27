Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 11:48 Photo ID: 9642385 VIRIN: 260422-F-NX073-1088 Resolution: 5261x3500 Size: 2.31 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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This work, Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.