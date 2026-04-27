Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

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U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin “A-Ten” Aneshansley, Space Forces Southern director of training and exercises, performs a pushup during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. The HPA requires Guardians to complete a push-up component, a sit-up component, and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)