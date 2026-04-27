U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin “A-Ten” Aneshansley, Space Forces Southern director of training and exercises, performs a pushup during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. The HPA requires Guardians to complete a push-up component, a sit-up component, and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9642384
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-NX073-1041
|Resolution:
|5943x3954
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Forces - Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
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