Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, gifts a patch to a Surinamese patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 16, 2026. By investing in missions that merge humanitarian outcomes with readiness objectives, the Air Force enhances both regional stability and operational preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)