Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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Surinamese patients wait to be seen by a U.S. Air Force dentist during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 16, 2026. The mission provides critical hands-on experience for U.S. Air Force Reserve medical teams while increasing access to care for local patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)