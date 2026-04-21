Surinamese patients wait to be seen by U.S. Air Force optometrist during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 16, 2026. LAMAT 2026 helps ensure patients in remote areas can receive care closer to home, easing the burden of travel while supporting local healthcare efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9640792
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-ZB805-1097
|Resolution:
|5976x3984
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.