Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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The U.S. Air Force Reserve 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental team, works together to care for patients during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 gathered 47 U.S. medical practitioners and support personnel with expertise in primary care, optometry, dental care and logistics to improve access to care at locations across Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)