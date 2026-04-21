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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 8 of 13]

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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

    SURINAME

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Ryan Emrich, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental technician, uses suction on a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. The dental team worked together to relieve pain and treat infections for patients with limited access to care, supporting LAMAT 2026’s mission to improve regional health capacity and strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9640790
    VIRIN: 260415-F-ZB805-1215
    Resolution: 5827x3885
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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